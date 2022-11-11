Fulham manager Marco Silva says it "wasn't the best performance" from his side but praises their "resilience" following their 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Fulham

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

