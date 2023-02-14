'We've let ourselves down, on and off the pitch'

Linfield manager David Healy says spectator misconduct in Tuesday's derby defeat by Glentoran is "unacceptable" but he is not thinking about any potential punishment after objects were thrown at home players.

Objects appeared to strike Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and captain Marcus Kane after Bobby Burns scored the hosts' third goal at the Oval.

There was also spectator misconduct in October's derby, which resulted in Linfield being forced to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months and threatened with further sanctions by the Irish FA, including a full stadium ban and a potential deduction of points.