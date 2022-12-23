Fulham 1-1 Wolves: Marco Silva says Manor Solomon is 'in a great moment'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham manager Marco Silva says Manor Solomon is "in a great moment" after the substitute scores for the third consecutive match in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves at Craven Cottage.
MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-1 Wolves
Watch Premier League highlights at 22:30 GMT on Saturday 25 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.