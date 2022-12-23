Fulham manager Marco Silva says Manor Solomon is "in a great moment" after the substitute scores for the third consecutive match in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves at Craven Cottage.

MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-1 Wolves

Watch Premier League highlights at 22:30 GMT on Saturday 25 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.