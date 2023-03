Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil says conceding a goal in the 97th minute to lose 3-2 at Arsenal, having been 2-0 ahead, is "devastating".

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.