Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery says he is very happy after his side kept a clean sheet as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Villa Park.

MATCH REPORT: Andersen own goal sees Villa beat 10-man Palace

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.