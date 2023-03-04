Head coach Graham Potter says he's "happy" for the Chelsea players and supporters after they secure only their second win in their past 16 games with a 1-0 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.