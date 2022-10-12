Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side for their "rock solid" defence and is "very satisfied" with the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 4 March at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.