FA Cup 2023: Fans, inflatable fish & FA Cup history - Grimsby's great night as they stun Southampton
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst and goal scorer Gavan Holohan pay tribute to the Town's 4.000 travelling supporters, and their inflatable fish, who created a raucous atmosphere as the League Two side make history in reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 84 years.
HIGHLIGHTS: Grimsby stun Saints to reach FA Cup quarter-finals
