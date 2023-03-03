With Southampton's 11-year stay in the top flight in jeopardy, The Football News Show asks if the club have lost the formula that produced four consecutive top-half finishes in the Premier League.

Former Fulham and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown and The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell join Ben Croucher to discuss Saints' plight this season and ask whether relegation would actually be an opportunity to reset.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer