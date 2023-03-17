There will be no rest for Gillian McAtee this Mother's Day, as her eldest son John lines up for Grimsby against Brighton and her youngest, James, faces Blackburn with Sheffield Utd in the FA Cup.

Football Focus reporter Kelly Somers meets the family hoping to do a cup double of sorts, by getting both sons into the semi-finals at Wembley.

Watch Brighton v Grimsby in the FA Cup quarter final, Sunday 19 March, 13:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.