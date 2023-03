Cliftonville regain second spot in the Irish Premiership after a pulsating 2-2 draw with Crusaders in the north Belfast derby at Seaview.

Jordan Forsythe gave the home side a first-half lead with a spectacular free-kick.

Cliftonville hit back with two goals from the returning Ryan Curran.

Crusaders substitute Ross Clarke fired home an equaliser with 10 minutes left to ensure that the Reds still trail leaders Larne by six points.