Watch as pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer & Micah Richards praise "goal-scoring machine" Erling Haaland after Manchester City's 6-0 win over Burnley, with Shearer stating that Haaland "lives and breathes for goals".

MATCH REPORT: Haaland hits FA Cup hat-trick as Man City rout Burnley

