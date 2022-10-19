Marcel Sabitzer scores Manchester United's second goal to complete an amazing turnaround in the FA Cup tie with Fulham at Old Trafford.

265 seconds earlier Fulham were leading 1-0, Willian was then red-carded after a VAR check for a deliberate handball with striker Aleksander Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva also sent off in the aftermath.

Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting penalty for Man Utd and with the Cottagers down to nine men Sabitzer grabbed the second goal most immediately.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

