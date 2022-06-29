Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales must 'reset and reframe' as a new era begins in Croatia
A new chapter in Welsh football begins in Croatia, with Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams now all retired from international football.
After qualifying for three of the last four major tournaments - having previously only reached the 1958 World Cup - and with fan interest reaching a crescendo, Wales' new era comes at a time when expectation has arguably never been higher.
READ MORE: Wales' new era begins in Croatia