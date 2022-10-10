Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is hoping his former club Arsenal win this season's Premier League title.

And the Nice midfielder says the highly regarded Football Association of Wales (FAW) coaching programme has helped develop former team-mate Mikel Arteta into a successful manager.

Arsenal boss Arteta is on a list of graduates from the FAW Uefa Pro Licence course which includes Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera, Marcel Desailly and Chris Wilder.