As Tottenham Hotspur hunt for their 12th manager under Daniel Levy, The Football News Show looks at whether the players and chairman need to take some responsibility following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson says the players have got away with underperforming due to Conte's tactics and The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare details how the next boss should be backed in the transfer market.

