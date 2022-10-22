Sarina Wiegman says that due to injury it is unlikely Arsenal striker Beth Mead will be part of England's World Cup plans.

Arsenal's Mead, player of the tournament in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins on 20 July, with England's first group game against Haiti two days later.

