Watch highlights as Leah Galton scores twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 to stay top of the Women's Super League.

Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on Sunday 2 April at 22:00 BST on BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.