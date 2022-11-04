Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa: Leicester ready for relegation fight - Adam Sadler reacts to Villa defeat
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leicester's caretaker manager Adam Sadler reacts to "difficult" 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa but insists the team are "united and ready for the fight" as the managerless Foxes are drawn further into the relegation battle.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.