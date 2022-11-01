Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa - Unai Emery praises Villa's consistency after Leicester win
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery praises Villa's consistency following their away victory at Leicester, with the fight for a European place being an "ambitious objective in front of them."
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
