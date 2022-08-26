West Ham 1-5 Newcastle: David Moyes says West Ham's position is far from okay after Newcastle hammering at home
David Moyes says West Ham's league position is "far from okay" following the 5-1 thumping by Newcastle, and admits he "would probably have left early as well" like plenty of West Ham fans seemed to have done.
