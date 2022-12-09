Wales defender Rhiannon Roberts has praised co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds for their support of the growth of the women's game.

Roberts was part of the Adran North trophy presentation and celebrations at The Racecourse as a record crowd of 9,511 watched Wrexham women vs Connah’s Quay in the final game of the season.

Wrexham will face Briton Llansawel Ferry in the playoff final for a spot in the Adran Premier on Sun 16 April.