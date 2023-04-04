Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper says Forest only have themselves to blame for Leeds defeat
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side only have themselves to blame after squandering a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against Leeds at Elland Road.
