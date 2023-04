Jess Fishlock stars as Wales earn a dominant 4-1 win over Northern Ireland in the friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Fishlock opened the scoring in the 16th minute before two quick goals from Angharad James and Hannah Cain put the hosts in control.

Rachel Rowe made it four in the second half before Lauren Wade scored a well-taken consolation.

