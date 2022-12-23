Wolves 1-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says there is work to be done to understand Chelsea mindset
Chelsea interim head coach Frank Lampard admits there is "work to be done" and he needs to "build the confidence" and "understand the mindset of the team" following their 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first match in charge.
