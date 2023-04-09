Leeds boss Javi Gracia says conceding an equaliser just before half-time "changed the game" and says his team were "not strong enough" in the second-half as they conceded four goals in a crushing 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

MATCH REPORT:Palace stun Leeds to boost survival hopes

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.