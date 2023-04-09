Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson encouraged but Eagles 'not yet out of the mire'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manager Roy Hodgson is encouraged by Crystal Palace's 5-1 win at Leeds but warns his side are not clear of relegation yet.
MATCH REPORT: Palace stun Leeds to boost survival hopes
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.