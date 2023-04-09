Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners lost control after going two-up admits Mikel Arteta but draw 'a fair result'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his side "lost control" against Liverpool by relinquishing a 2-0 lead but admits a draw was a "fair result" and that it "must have been a great game to watch."
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.