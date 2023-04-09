Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his side "lost control" against Liverpool by relinquishing a 2-0 lead but admits a draw was a "fair result" and that it "must have been a great game to watch."

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.