Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier talks to BBC Sport about her rise in the Women's Super League and how her team, who face Brighton in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, are hoping to "win everything".

Watch Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's FA Cup semi-final on Saturday 15 April at 17:15 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.