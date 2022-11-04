Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe says Magpies suffered 'first dip' of season
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he will be looking for a response from his side after they put in their worst performance of the season in a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.