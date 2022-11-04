Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he will be looking for a response from his side after they put in their worst performance of the season in a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.