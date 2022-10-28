Wolves 2-0 Brentford: Julen lopetegui 'happy' with Wolves' commitment after win
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui praises his side's "commitment" following their 2-0 win against Brentford, which he says was "a good match against a good team."
MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Brentford
