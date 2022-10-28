Wolves 2-0 Brentford: Bees deserved more - Thomas Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praises his side's "willpower" and believes they "deserved to get more" following their 2-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Brentford

