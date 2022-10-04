Manchester City 3-1 Leicester: Character and commitment in defeat please Dean Smith
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leicester boss Dean Smith says his side's character and commitment in their defeat at Manchester City give him "optimism" for forthcoming games in their fight against relegation.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.