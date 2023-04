Interim manager Frank Lampard says calling Chelsea "broken" is "a bit much" before Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie with Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Calling Chelsea 'broken' is 'a bit much' - Lampard

Listen to Chelsea v Real Madrid in the Champions League on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Tuesday 18 April from 19:00 BST.