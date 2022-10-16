Manchester United winger Leah Galton talks to Liam MacDevitt about unity and harmony in the team as the club compete for the Women's Super League title this season.

She explains why ruling herself out of England duty works for her - although she' would "never say never".

Watch coverage of Manchester United v Arsenal in the Women's Super League from 19:05 BST on Wednesday, 19 April on BBC Three and the iPlayer.

Watch MOTDx from 20:00 on Thursday, 20 April on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.