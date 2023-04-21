Former Cardiff City and Swansea City players will unite on Sunday, April 23 (14:30 GMT) to raise money for Jason Bowen.

It was revealed in February that ex-Wales international Bowen, 50, who played for Swansea, Cardiff, Birmingham City, Reading and Newport, has Motor Neurone Disease.

His former team-mates have organised a charity game between Cardiff and Swansea legends which will be played at Penybont FC and will feature the likes of Danny Gabbidon, Robert Earnshaw, Leon Britton and Lee Trundle.

"It's only fair that we are together backing this game, showing that there's rivalry off the pitch but when it comes to stuff like this, we all have to stick together," said Andy Legg, another former player at both south Wales clubs.

The full interview with Legg and Bowen will feature in Friday night's BBC Radio Wales Sport programme.