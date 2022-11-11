Arsenal 3-3 Southampton: Ruben Selles defends 'hard decision' to substitute Carlos Alcaraz
Southampton manager Ruben Selles defends his choice to substitute goalscorer Carlos Alcaraz at half-time, as his side surrendered a two-goal lead late in their 3-3 draw at Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-3 Southampton
