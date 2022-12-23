Leicester 2-1 Wolves: Lopetegui says his side will 'fight till the end'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Julen Lopetegui says that Wolves are still a long way from Premier League safety after their 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Leicester, which leaves them six points clear of the drop zone.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 2-1 Wolves
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day from 22:20 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.