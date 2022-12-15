Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham United: Gary O'Neil says hosts didn't cope with direct Hammers
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil says his side did not cope with how direct West Ham United were in their 4-0 defeat in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham United
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.