Fulham head coach Marco Silva says his side did not play to a good standard in their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Watch highlights from Tuesday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.