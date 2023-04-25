Leeds 1-1 Leicester: Dean Smith 'disappointed' with draw despite Foxes' comeback
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leicester boss Dean Smith says he is "disappointed" his side did not take all three points at Leeds as the Foxes fight back to salvage a point in their battle against relegation.
MATCH REPORT: Leeds 1-1 Leicester
Watch highlights from Tuesday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day on 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.