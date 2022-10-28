Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says his team are low on confidence and not quality following their 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford.

MATCH REPORT: Fifth loss for Lampard as Brentford win at Chelsea

Watch highlights from Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day on 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.