Manager Frank Thomas says Brentford are enjoying a "magic moment" after winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against west London rivals Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Fifth loss for Lampard as Brentford win at Chelsea

Watch highlights from Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day on 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.