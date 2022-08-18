Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants Liverpool to finish the season "in style" after fighting back to win 2-1 at West Ham United.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool fight back to gain victory at West Ham

Watch highlights from Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day on 26 April from 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.