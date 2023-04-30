Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he was expecting a really tough game in the 2-1 win at Fulham that put the visitors top of the table while also praising Erling Haaland for scoring his 50th goal in all competitions this season.

MATCH REPORT: Man City go top as Haaland reaches 50-goal mark

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 30 April from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available to UK users only.