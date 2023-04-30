Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted his side produced a "top performance in all departments" in the thrilling 4-3 home win over Tottenham Hotspur and praised Diogo Jota's match-winning goal.

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 30 April from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

Available UK users only.