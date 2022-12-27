Head coach Russell Martin says the play-offs are a long shot for Swansea City, but has urged his players to take their unlikely top-six bid to the final day.

Swansea are 12th in the Championship, but are only three points off sixth place with two games of the season remaining after a sparkling seven-game unbeaten run which has seen them surge up the table.

A win at Hull City on Saturday would ensure Swansea are still in contention for the play-offs when they host West Bromwich Albion on Monday, 8 May.