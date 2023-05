Paris St-Germain boast stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - but is a lack of homegrown talent behind fan unrest in the French capital?

The Football News Show is joined by French football journalist Sara Menai to ask whether a reluctance from manager Christophe Galtier to blood young players from the academy is behind the off-field anger.

