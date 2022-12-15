Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Gary O'Neil says Blues punished hosts' defensive errors
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil says his side's defensive errors were punished, but feels they deserved to get something from their 3-1 home defeat by Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.