Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace: Harry Kane 'moment of brilliance' beat Palace - Roy Hodgson
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Crystal Palace head coach Roy Hodgson says his side were beaten by a "moment of brilliance" from Harry Kane in their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day on 6 May from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Available to UK users only.